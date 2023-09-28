Skoda shares design sketch of Next-gen Kodiaq ahead of official debut

Skoda has shared the sketch of next generation of Kodiaq ahead of its official debut on October 4. The new variant will be marginally longer than the previous model and will be getting multiple engine options. The seating configuration of the Skoda Kodiaq will be 5 or 7 seats. As the new model will be launched across the globe, we are hoping that it will be launched in India too.

The design sketch shows the SUV with a signature Skoda grille that is offered on Slavia as well as Kushaq. The headlights of the SUV will get a split LED matrix headlamp setup. The wheel setup will be varying according to models as it will get 17-inch to 20-inch size wheels.

When it comes to design, the SUV will have a D-pillar in optional dark chrome. A C-shaped tail-light design is present at the rear while a red bar connects tail-lights. A Skoda lettering is places on the red bar.

The 2nd gen Kodiaq is 4,758mm in length, 1,864mm in width and 1,657mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,791mm while the headroom is 920mm. While the 5-seater gets a 61mm more length, the 7-seater version offers 59mm more length.

The 2nd generation of the Skoda Kodiaq will be available in three transmission variants i.e. Petrol, Diesel and Hybrid.

Engine and types

Petrol variants

The SUV will get a 1.5 TSI petrol engine which will be coupled with mild-hybrid system. The engine is offered with 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand other engine will be 2.0-litre TSI variant that will come with four-wheel-drive system. The transmission will be 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The engine will offer 204hp power.

Diesel

Skoda Kodiaq gets two Diesel engines i.e 2.0-litre TDI engine. However, the entry level engine will produce 150hp while the top variant will produce 193hp power. The top variant will also get a four-wheel-drive system.

Plug-in-hybrid variant

The 1.5-litre TSI engine will be paired with 25.7kWh battery and combining they generate a ppower of 204hp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed dual -clutch automatic gearbox. The plug-in-hybrid variant of the Kodiaq will be called Kodiaq iV and will offers a range of 100km.