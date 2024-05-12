Upcoming Nokia Keypad 5G phone to offer 5 days battery life; Might cost less than Rs 2500

Nokia is reportedly working on a new affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The smartphone is said to have a keypad, good battery life along with a selfie camera.

As per reports, the Nokia phone is in the making could be launched in the Indian market priced under Rs 2500.

The company’s upcoming 5G smartphone will feature high speed and have good performance and have much latest technological advancement.

There is not much information known about the upcoming Nokia phone. But leak reports have suggested some key feature details about it.

Let’s know more about the specification details about the rumoured Nokia Keypad 5G smartphone here.

Specifications

The Nokia Keypad 5G smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 3.5 inch display and will be protected by solid hard plastic back cover.

We don’t have the information about its processor yet. But, it is expected to come with a given 1.4 GHz dual core core. It will likely be packed with around 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which supports expansion up to 1.5 GB.

As for camera features, it will be equipped with a 12 megapixel camera, and a 5 megapixel selfie camera at front that can also be used for video calls.

The device will draw power from a 2900 mAh battery that supports 12 watt fast charging.

Launch Date, Price (expected)

The smartphone has not been launched yet. The exact launch date has not bee revealed by the company. The device could be priced between Rs 1750 to Rs 2800.

