Kia’s new compact SUV likely to be named Syros, expected to launch in 2025

Kia is expected to launch a new compact SUV in India and it will be named Syros, mentioned report by Autocar. Previously, the new compact SUV of the company was trademarked with the name ‘Clavis’. The Syros compact SUV is expected to launch early next year and the name of the SUV falls in line with Seltos and Sonet.

The leaked document has mentioned that the new compact SUV name has been accepted and advertised as on April 29, 2024. Previous leaks have hinted that there is a tall and upright stance with high ground clearance and roof rails on the SUV. We also see a beefy body cladding on the new Kia Syros. The interior of the SUV have a touch of the Kia’s generic design. It will be equipped with two infotainment screens, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, sunroof, ADAS suite and much more. Well, it seems that the Kia Syros will be an option for those who want a Kia but not necessarily a Sonet.

It is expected that the Syros SUV will be available in petrol as well as electric powertrain options. The EV variant is expected to join the line-up after six months of the ICE variant. The hybrid version is expected to be introduced in the future. All the models of the SUV will be front-wheel drive only.

Launch Timeline

The Syros with a petrol powered engine is expected to be revealed by December this year and the launch will be in early next year. The Syros EV is expected to launch by mid-2025. The Syros is meant primarily for the Indian market. However, the company is planning to export some units of the SUV to other markets. The Syros is expected to cost more than the Sonet (which costs Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).

