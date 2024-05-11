Tata Altroz to arrive in a sportier version in India next month

Tata is all set to launch the a new flagship sportier version of the Altroz hatchback called the Tata Altroz Racer in India next month. The Altroz Racer has already been showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Show 2024.

The model displayed at the Auto Expo and Mobility show was almost similar, the later version has a slight different look.

Outside, the Altroz Racer will feature some sports-oriented designs to make it look more sportier including a dual-tone paint scheme along with twin racing stripes on the bonnet and roof.

In addition, it will also be sporting a ‘Racer’ badging on the front fenders, new alloy wheels and a tweaked grill.

Mahindra is also expected to make some changes in the interior of the Altroz for the racer edition. It might feature new leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching and coloured accents on the dashboard.

The other features of the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, segment-first ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and a voice-assisted sunroof. The Racer line-up will also get six airbags and ESC as standard.

These features will also be carried over to the regular Altroz at a later stage.

Tata Altroz Racer to be equipped with new engine

The Altroz Racer will likely be continued to be offered with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon. The engine produces 120hp, 170Nm, which is 10hp and 30Nm higher than the Altroz iTurbo. The Racer is expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Tata Altroz Racer: expected price, rivals

The soon to be launched Altroz Racer flagship hatchback will likely be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz iTurbo is priced between Rs 9.20 lakh-10.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Upon launch, the Altroz Racer will rival the Hyundai i20 N Line and also compete with the turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, depending on the pricing.