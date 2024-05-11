Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric bikes available at discount of Rs. 10,000, making it the cheapest ebike in the market

There are two popular electric bikes available at a huge discount. The two bikes are Revolt RV400 and RV400. Revolt announced a 10,000 discount on these.

These bike that is RV400 and RV400 BZR. The bikes that were previously sold at a discount of 5,000 are now available as part of an offer valid until May 15, 2024, and now with this additional discount. They have now become the cheapest electric motorcycles in India presently.

The bikes that were earlier sold at prices of 1, 49,950 for RV400 and 1, 42,950 for RV400 BZR, will now be sold at Rs1, 39,950 and Rs1, 32,950 within the promotional period. Additionally, you can also enjoy an additional exchange bonus of Rs5, 000 below the actual discount.

Revolt electric bike price after discount:

RV400 earlier priced at Rs. 1,49,950 after a discount of Rs. 10,000 will be available at a price of Rs. 1,39,950 (Ex-Showroom Price)

RV400 BRZ earlier priced at Rs. 1,42,950 after a discount of 10,000 will be available at a price of Rs. 1,32,950 (Ex-Showroom Price)

The two electric bikes are a considerably good green alternative, offering a financial accessibility scheme that is unlike anything on offer so far with a claimed range of up to 150Km to 3.24kWh, a removable battery that makes charging more convenient, and charging the battery can be done pretty quickly.

If you are looking for exclusivity and high technology at a very low price, this is the best option for you. Go ahead buy this electric vehicle and make the Earth a little greener.

