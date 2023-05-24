Tata Nexon EV Facelift spy video surfaces, Key features revealed

For the first time, the spy video of the rumoured Tata Nexon EV has surfaced online. The video has revealed some key specifications. The spy vide shows the Tata Nexon EV with a underfloor-mounted battery pack and the absence of the emission pipe.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Spy Video

The test mule was confirmed to be an EV due to the absence of an emission pipe. The Nexon EV facelift was also seen with an underfloor-mounted battery pack of the Nexon EV and LED headlights. The spy video revealed that it had the same connected LED taillight setup as noticed on the facelifted Nexon’s test mules.

Powertrains

The facelifted Nexon EV expected to have the same trims as before: Prime (standard range) and Max (long range).

Nexon EV Prime- The Tata Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack, paired to a 129PS/245Nm electric motor. It has a claimed range of 312km.

Nexon EV Max- The EV packs a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 453km, coupled with a 143PS/250Nm electric motor

Features

The video did not reveal any details of the cabin. However, the facelifted version of Nexon EV is expected to have similar features as the upcoming Nexon, which could include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, paddle shifters (here, for battery regeneration), and fresh upholstery.

The other features of the EV facelift will likely be wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, auto AC, and a single-pane sunroof. Safety features will include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Launch, Price And Rivals

Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Nexon EV sometime in early 2024. The price of the Nexon EV facelift is likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV400. It will also be more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.