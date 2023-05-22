Tata Altroz CNG launched in India, Check the key specifications here

Tata Altorz CNG has been launched in India and the prices of the car start at Rs 7.55 lakh. The Tata Altroz is the third car offered by Tata Motors to get a CNG variant. The Altroz CNG is the first car by Tata Motors that features a new dual-cylinder CNG tanks and offers a sunroof.

Due to two CNG tanks the Altroz CNG gets better boot space in comparison to its CNG siblings. The CNG Altroz gets 200 liters of boot space while the ICE variant offers 345 litres.

Altroz CNG is offered in as many as six variants to the users. The variants include XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). One of the attractive features of the car is the sunroof. However, the sunroof is offered in XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) variants.

Variants Prices XE Rs 7.55 lakh XM+ Rs 8.40 lakh XM+ (S) Rs 8.85 lakh XZ Rs 9.53 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs 10.03 lakh XZ+ O (S) Rs 10.55 lakh

The Tata Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback generates 88hp of power and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. In the CNG mode, the hatchback generates 77hp of power and 103 Nm of torque respectively. The engine of the car can start directly in the CNG mode. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-liter tanks which are present under the boot floor.

When it comes to features, the Altroz CNG will get digital driver’s display, 7.0-inch touchscreen, a voice-activated sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other important features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, an engine start/stop button, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents leatherette seats, and centre armrest at the front.