Tata Altroz CNG fuel efficiency figures revealed, Check mileage

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the CNG version of its Altroz premium hatchback, which was launched back in May. The Tata Altroz iCNG has a price range between Rs 7.55 lakh up to Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Check the fuel efficiency number for the Altroz CNG here.

Tata Altroz CNG fuel efficiency numbers

The Altroz CNG is offered with a 1.2-litre engine that produces 77hp and 103Nmin the CNG mode. it is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The same engine makes 88hp and 115Nm in petrol mode.

According to the company, the Tata Altroz CNG is claimed to offer 26.2km/kg (ARAI). The Tata Altroz CNG rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG which offers similar 77hp but make only 98.5Nm in their CNG modes and have a significantly higher claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

Tata Altroz CNG

Altroz CNG is offered in as many as six variants to the users. The variants include XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). One of the attractive features of the car is the sunroof. However, the sunroof is offered in XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) variants. The Altroz is the first CNG-powered hatchback to offer a sunroof.

It comes with Tata Motors’ patented dual-cylinder set-up for CNG tanks. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-liter tanks which are present under the boot floor. Altroz CNG gets better boot space in comparison to its CNG siblings. The CNG Altroz gets 200 liters of boot space while the ICE variant offers 345 litres.

The Altroz can start directly in CNG mode. The other features of the Altroz CNG include digital driver’s display, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a voice-activated sunroof, automatic climate control, an engine start/stop button, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents leatherette seats, and centre armrest. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels.