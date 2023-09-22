Taliban-made ENTOP Mada 9 supercar to be displayed at Geneva Motor Show in Qatar

For the first time, a new carmaker from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan will be showcasing it’s supercar at the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, Qatar this year. The Motor Show, which is considered as the greatest automotive show in the world, will be held from October 5th till October 14th. The company we are talking about is called ENTOP. It is a supercar maker from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The company will be showcasing its first prototype of Mada 9 supercar at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar. The Taliban made supercar Mada 9 was first introduced back in January of 2023. After its debut, there was not much information about the car till now.

The company ENTOP and its founder, Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, shared the video of the Mada 9 leaving the province of Nimroz, Afghanistan, in a shipping container and crossing the Iranian border.

According to reports, Mohammad Reza Ahmadi found himself with some financial troubles during the export of the Mada 9 and faced some bureaucratic troubles at the time of export of this vehicle.

At last the financial trouble was solved with help from supporters who gave him around $100,000 to continue his journey and the legal regulations that prevented the export of cars from Afghanistan was also resolved.

Mohammad Reza Ahmadi shared that attending the Geneva International Motor Show is extremely important for the company. He said that by attending this show he hopes to find some permanent investors who could help them in creating a final production model of Mada 9. He added that this step will be very crucial for the future of Afghan automotive manufacturing.

ENTOP Mada 9 supercar

This supercar was made by team of at least 30 engineers from ENTOP and Kabul’s Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) in the Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Mada 9 supercar is powered by a modified Toyota Corolla engine. Ghulam Haider Shahamat, the head of ATVI reportedly said that the engine has been modified in such a manner that it is suitable for higher speeds. ENTOP also plans to make an electric powertrain version of the car in the future.