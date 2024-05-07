IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav 102* helps Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav’s 102 (not out) helped Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

Briefing about the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the sunrisers. Batting first, SRH made 173 runs losing eight wickets. Of which Travis Head hit 48 runs, Pat Cummins hit 35 runs (not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy made 20 runs. From MI’s side, Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each, while Jaspit Bumrah dropped one wicket.

Chasing the target of 174 runs, MI hit the target by losing three wickets, while 16 balls were left. Of which, Suryakumar Yadav hit 102 runs (not out), Tilak Varma made 37 runs (not out) and Ishan Kishan made 9 runs. From SRH’s side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Marco Jansen took one one wicket each.

Speaking about the score table, Mumbai Indians presently stands at ninth position with four wins and eight loses, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is at fourth position with six wins and five loses.

Today, Delhi Capitals will lock horn with Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.