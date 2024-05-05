2 killed, 1 injured after coming in contact with live-wire in Odisha’s Jajpur Road

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a father-son duo were killed, while mother was injured after coming in contact with live-wire in Bengapatia village under Jajpur Road police limits of Odisha.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Ganesh Mandal, Aashu Mandal, while the injured have been identified as Tulsi Mandal.

Reportedly, the father-son duo were repairing some electrical thing when they came in contact with the live wire. First Aashu came in contact with it, while attempting to save him, Ganesha Mandal also lost his life. Meanwhile, trying to save them, Tulsi got injured.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, a 19-year-old youth died after he came in contact with a live wire in Paralakhemundi of Odisha’s Gajapati district.

According to sources, the youth, who hailed from Sagaon under Rayagada police limit, came in contact with a live wire at post office in Paralakhemundi. Due to high voltage of the wire, the youth died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the Gajapati District Headquarter Hospital for autopsy.