2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India, Check Prices

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. The launch comes ahead of the maiden MotoGP race at Buddh International Circuit in India. The new generation of Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 are priced at Rs. 1,40,000 and Rs. 92,300 respectively. The new Limited Edition Repsol models will be available across Honda Red Wing dealerships in India.

Both the special edition models do not offer any mechanical updates. The update is purely cosmetic. The new Dio 125 Repsol Edition as well as Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a Ross White and Vibrant Orange dual-tone colour combination with Repsol racing stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. HMSI offers a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on both the special edition products.

The Hornet 2.0 special edition gets the same 184.4cc PGM-Fi air-cooled single-cylinder engine offered in Hornet 2.0. This motor can generate 12.70kW of power and 15.19 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a new assist slipper clutch. The motorcycle offers LED headlight, and turn indicators, X-shaped LED tail lamp, a split seat setup and digital instrument console with 5 levels of customizable brightness.

The Honda Dio 125 special edition offers power and torque figures of 6.09 kW and 10.4Nm respectively. The scooter gets an underbone frame and offers telescopic fork or mono-shock set-up. The ground clearance of the scooter is 171mm and there is a presence of Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer. It also gets Honda’s Smart Key as well as fully digital instrument console.

Introducing HMSI’s latest offerings, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Racing is the heart of Honda. The pinnacle of motorcycle racing, MotoGP, is happening in India for the first time ever and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian fans to witness history in the making. To further amplify their excitement, we have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. We wish the upcoming BharatGP to be a great success.”