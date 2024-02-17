Skoda Compact SUV to launch next year in India; Will be a Nexon Rival

Skoda will be launching a Compact SUV in India very soon and it will be rivalling the Nexon in the domestic market. It is expected that the SUV will between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It is expected that the upcoming sales of the car will boost the high sales of the future. The compact SUV will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger etc.

The compact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will be a five-seater compact SUV. It is expected to share components and body panels.

Even though the company has not hinted about the engine of the car we expect the 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine to be offered in the SUV. The same engine is offered in Slavia and Kushaq and should include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 114bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Even though the vehicle will be manufactured in India, it will be shipped to other countries as well. When it comes to the interior, we expect the SUV to have modern features like fully digital instrument cluster, touch sensitive infotainment screen, auto climate control, wireless charging, a sunroof, ventilated seats, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto support etc.

In terms of safety, we expect the SUV to get 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, collision mitigation and much more.