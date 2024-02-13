Tata Motors revises Tata Punch lineup; 10 variants discontinued, 3 added

Tata Motors has rejigged the lineup of the popular micro-SUV Tata Punch, which was launched back in 2021. The Homegrown automaker has discontinued 10 variants of the Tata Punch and has added three new variants to the lineup.

The micro SUV is a very popular model in the market and is Tata’s best-selling car with a record of 1,00,000 sales in just 10 months. Moreover, it has also achieved the production milestone of 3 lakh units. The Punch overtook the Nexon to become Tata’s best-selling car.

Now, the company has added three new variants to the Punch lineup and discontinued 10 variants as well. The 10 discontinued variants are Camo Adventure MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm MT, Camo Adventure AMT, Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT, Camo Accomplished MT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT, Camo Accomplished AMT, Creative dual-tone, and Creative Flagship MT dual-tone variants.

Meanwhile, the Tata Punch has got three fresh variants named as Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT, and Creative AMT variants. The prices of the new variants range between Rs 8.85 and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Powertrain and features

A 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine powers the Tata Punch. The motor produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque, mated with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox.

Tata Punch features a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, LED daytime running lamps, automatic projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer, puddle lamps and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, cruise control, connected car tech and more.