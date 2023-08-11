Simple Dot One might be the next electric scooter offered by the company

Electric scooter manufacturer Simple is expected to launch its next electric scooter in India in the form of Simple Dot One. The company has trademarked the Dot One electric scooter recently. As reported by sources close to the company, the expected range of the electric scooter is quite close to 180km.

What to expect

The Simple Dot One is expected to be priced below Rs 1.45 lakh (which the price of Simple One). The Simple Dot One is expected to offer a smaller battery than the Simple One which is 5kWh. As the Fame-II subsidy has worsened Simple’s scenario in terms of pricing, we are expecting that the Dot One will be more affordable entry-level scooter. The range of the e-scooter will be up to 180km. This is quite lower than the range offered by Simple One e-scooter that offers 212km.

When it comes to battery, the Simple Dot One is expected to be offered with a single battery. The Simple One on the other hand, is offered with a 5kWh capacity. While one battery pack is present on the floorboard, another battery pack is present under the seat.

Currently, the Simple One e-scooter is equipped with an 8.5kW (11.3 bhp) electric motor that produces 4.5 kW (6bhp) power and maximum torque of 72 Nm. In terms of acceleration, the model can make from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds and can reach a top speed of 105 kmph. At the time of launch, the Simple One scooter was priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. However, due to the revision of FAME II subsidy, there was a price jump. Till date the start-up has been successful in delivering its scooters in Bengaluru only.