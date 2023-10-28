Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: What do we know about the upcoming off-roader

As the launch of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 nears we are finding more and more teasers of it. The Himalayan 452 is expected to be the most powerful off-road/ adventure motorcycle offered by the company in the Indian market till date. Currently the motorcycle in on the final rounds of test and it can be seen exploring the rough and challenging terrains of the Himalayas. The motorcycle will make its world premiere on November 7, 2023.

It is estimated that the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will cost around Rs 2.5-Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the price of the motorcycle, it is expected to compete with the likes of KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS, Triumph Scrambler 400X as well as upcoming Hero Xpulse 420.

The type approval document of the motorcycle has already revealed that it will be powered by a new 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled FI engine. It is expected that the engine will produce around 40bhp power and produce around 35Nm of torque.

RE will offer USD forks at the front while a mono-shock suspension is offered at the rear of the motorcycle. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 196kg and this makes it lighter than the Himalayan 411. Royal Enfield is expected to offer an ABS deactivation feature too (which will aid off-roading).

We are eagerly waiting to get the official details (from Royal Enfield) about the motorcycle very soon.