TVS launches special edition of Ronin in India; Gets a price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh

TVS has launched the special edition of Ronin in India at a price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh. The special edition of the motorcycle is based on the top-spec TD trim and gets multiple cosmetic upgrades as compared to the regular variant. The company has introduced the motorcycle in the festive season and it is expected to boost the sales of the company.

The special edition of the TVS Ronin gets Nimbus Grey shade along with different body graphics as compared to the standard version. The motorcycle is offered in a triple-tone colour scheme and the grey shade is offered as a base colour. On the other hand, the white and red stripes run across the fuel tank as well as the side panels. The special edition offers an R logo pattern and the wheel rims and headlamp bezel are offered in black. The TVS Ronin Special Edition includes some pre-fitted accessories including a USB charger, visor as well a differently designed EFI cover.

The Ronin was introduced way back in July 2022 and has been well-received by customers. The motorcycle was the first premium lifestyle segment motorcycle from the house of TVS Motor. The TVS Ronin special edition price is approximately Rs 3000 more than the top-spec TD variant. The engine and other mechanical details of the TVS Ronin remain the same as earlier.

Ronin Specifications

TVS Ronin offers 225.9cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The engine offers a 20.4 PS of maximum power @ 7750 rpm while the peak torque is 19.93 Nm @ 3750rpm. The 225.9cc engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and there is the presence of an Assist and Slipper clutch.

Speaking about tyres, we get 110/70- 17 Tubeless front tyre and a 130/70-17 Tubeless rear tyre. The 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels get along with the design of the motorcycle. A dual disc brake setup is offered on the bike and it includes 300mm at the front and 240mm at the rear. A dual-channel ABS braking system is offered for additional safety and it adapts according to the Rain and Urban modes.