Okaya EV teases new Motofaast electric scooter with 120Km range

Okaya EV is all set to launch a new affordable electric scooter ‘Motofaast’ in the Indian market during the festive season. The EV maker has released multiple teaser of the upcoming Motofaast electric scooter.

The Motofaast is going to be sleek and stylish electric scooter with advanced features.

Okaya EV Motofaast

The Motofasst electric scooter features an innovative bike handle design. It is claimed to offer a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour which will enable urban dwellers to commute through the busy roads smoothly and swiftly saving them the hassle of wasting time in traffic daily.

In addition, the scooter has a long range of up to 120 kilometers per single charge. That means riders don’t have to worry about charging during weekend getaways or daily commuting.

The e-scooter reportedly uses a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery that reduces the risk of overheating. The LFP batteries also have a longer lifespan.

It rides on lightweight alloy wheels that give the Motofaast a stylish look. The electric scooter features a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen that includes a user-friendly interface for controlling various vehicle functions like speed, riding mode, odometer, trip meter, time and battery percentage. The scooter also features LED headlights and turn indicators.

The Motofaast has an 8-degree gradeability for smooth and confident driving on challenging terrains. The scooter also gets disc brakes and shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic forks in the front. The company has not revealed the details about the engine and it’s out puts.

Expected Launch date, Price, colour options

The electric scooter will likely be available in multiple colors. The Motofaast electric vehicle is expected to be priced around 1 – 1.20 lakh.

Okaya has not revealed the exact launch date of the Motofaast scooter yet. But it seems like the company will launch the scooter this month. Okaya will likely begin the delivery of the MOTOFAAST next month. The pre-booking for this exciting E-vehicle has already begun with an amount of Rs 2500.