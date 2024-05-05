Vehicle with marriage party falls into 40-foot gorge in Kandhamal district, 4 critical

Baliguda: A vehicle with marriage party reportedly fell into 40-foot gorge in Odisha’s Kandhamal district this afternoon leaving at least four persons critical and 15 others injured.

A marriage party was reportedly returning back in a pick-up van after attending the wedding feast. However, driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control when they reached the Karajendi Ghat under the Belaghar police station limits of the district, following which the four-wheeler fell into 40-foot gorge.

Somme passersby informed the police about the accident, and carried out rescue operation. Soon, a team of cops joined the rescue operation and admitted the injured person at Baliguda hospital for treatment.