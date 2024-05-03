Jio, Airtel and Vi offers Rs 299 Prepaid Plan with 28 days validity; Know the difference

If you are looking for a prepaid recharge plan with decent data balance and 28 days validity then you can look for the Rs 299 plan. This plan is offered by the three major telecom operators of India including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

The Rs 299 plan by all the telcos including Jio, Airtel, and Vi offers 28 days validity. The Rs 299 plan of Airtel and Jio even offer free unlimited 5G data. However, the Vi is yet to announce the 5G connectivity so, it lacks the free 5G data. Instead, the plan gets the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Here is a detailed look at the Rs 299 plan by the three telecom operators.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 plan offers unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with 2GB of daily data. The plan also offers free access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. It has a validity period of 28 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Like the Jio, Airtel also offers a 28 days validity along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day benefits with the Rs 299 plan. However, the Airtel offers a little less daily data of 1.5GB. The addded benefits are unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days. Unlike Jio and Airtel, this plan does not offer unlimited 5G data. However, you can get the additional benefits of Binge All Night, which allows users to use as much data as they want between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. It also offers Weekend Data Rollover that lets users use their leftover daily data from the weekdays on the weekend. and Data Delights, which is emergency 2GB data every month. Recharging this plan from the Vi mobile app will also give the user access to 5GB of bonus data.

Also Read: JioCinema Premium Plans now start at just Rs 29 only