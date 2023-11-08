New video of 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift surfaces: Shows the upcoming car on road

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new version of the popular hatchback Swift in the market next year. Earlier, the next-generation Swift concept was showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show 2023. The production-ready version of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is said to look mostly similar to the concept version. Now, we have a video of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift in motion and showing the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

YouTube channel Motor World has uploaded the video of the new Swift in it’s page. The video open with a look of the Swift’s side view then it shows the other exterior parts of the car including the front and tail end, redesigned front grille with a gloss black finish, bonnet, and headlamps. After that, we get a glimpse of the dashboard and the steering wheel.

The video shows how the updated Maruti Swift would look in motion. Like the concept version, the new Swift has a sleeker and sportier look in comparison to the running model.

The India-spec Swift is expected to receive a chrome finish on the grille and a redesigned LED headlamp. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift model would also feature integrated LED DRLs with a new design. The upcoming Swift seems to have received changes in the bumper, which now houses the fog lamps. The bonnet design has also been revised.

The car rides on new alloy wheels. A major update has been made to the rear door, in which the door handle is now not hidden in the C-pillar. The car seems to be longer and lower than the older version. The upcoming Swift will be 40 mm less tall and 30 mm less wide than the existing version.

Coming to the rear, the all-new Swift gets a redesigned tail lamp and an all-new clear lens LED tail light and C-shaped brake lamps in it. Just like the front, the car gets a redesigned bumper at the rear as well.

The video also gives a glimpse of the interior of the upcoming Swift. The concept model showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show featured a floating touchscreen unit, steering wheel, instrument cluster, HVAC controls and more in the inside. It also had the ADAS features and rear disc brakes, which will likely not be offered in the India-spec Swift.

Earlier, the upcoming Maruti Swift was spotted testing heavily camouflaged in India.

As for the powertrain specifications, the Swift is expected to arrive with a brand-new 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is currently codenamed Z12. It is expected to offer both good efficiency and performance. The fuel efficiency of the upcoming Swift is expected to be much higher than the outgoing model.

