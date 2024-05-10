NASA plans to run trains on Moon, build railway station: Reports

New Delhi: Though it seems unbelievable, but reports suggest that NASA has planned to run trains on moon. Reportedly, NASA wants to build the first fully functioning railway station on the Moon surface.

Reportedly, this train will be a little bit deferent from what we have on earth. It will be used to provide autonomous, reliable and efficient payload to transport.

The so called train will use magnetic levitation over a 3-layer flexible film track. The train would float over tracks using diamagnetic levitation.