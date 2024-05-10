Below Header Govt Ad

NASA plans to run trains on Moon, build railway station: Reports

World
By Himanshu
Image Credits: Wallpaper Flare

New Delhi: Though it seems unbelievable, but reports suggest that NASA has planned to run trains on moon. Reportedly, NASA wants to build the first fully functioning railway station on the Moon surface.

Reportedly, this train will be a little bit deferent from what we have on earth. It will be used to provide autonomous, reliable and efficient payload to transport.

But, this train will be a bit different from what we have on Earth.

The so called train will use magnetic levitation over a 3-layer flexible film track. The train would float over tracks using diamagnetic levitation.

