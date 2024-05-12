Apple iPhone 14 Plus now costs just Rs 1000 more than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 series is one of the popular smartphone series available in the market. The series is still relevant even after the launch of Apple 15 series. Well if you are planning to get an Apple iPhone 14, you will be surprised to know that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus costs just Rs 1000 more and this makes a great deal for the buyers.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) variant costs Rs 59,999 on Flipkart while the Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) variant costs Rs 58,999. This simply means that by paying Rs 1000 more, buyers can get a better deal. The iPhone 14 Plus gets an exchange benefit of up to Rs 59,000. This means that if you own an old smartphone and are willing to trade in you can get a better deal. There are multiple bank offers available on the platform. This means that the buyers can purchase the smartphone under Rs 30,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2778 x 1284 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 Plus supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offers a battery capacity of 4323 mAh.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(Note: Apple iPhone 14 Plus discount varies from time to time on Flipkart and buyers should keep it in mind.)