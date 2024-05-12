Tata Nexon gets new affordable entry-level petrol variant at Rs 7.99 lakh

Tata Motors has added a new affordable variant of its popular SUV Nexon to counter the recently launched Mahindra SUV 3XO. The new popular compact SUV now has a new base-spec Smart (O) petrol variant that is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant costs Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the petrol model of Nexon, the diesel-powered one has also received two new entry-level Smart+ and Smart+ S variants. The Smart+ variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and the Smart+ S variant costs Rs. 10.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

In addition to the new variants, Tata has also reduced the price of the petrol-powered Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants by Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 41,000. With this substantial cost reduction, the Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants in petrol-guise now has a price tag of Rs. 8.89 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh(ex-showroom), respectively.

The new variants has the follwing features.

Six airbags

ESP

LED lights(headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps)

Drive modes

Twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, Front power windows

Reverser parking sensors

Powertrain options

The new variant of Tata Nexon comes in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol taht develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The SUV is offered with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox transmission options.