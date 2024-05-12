Below Header Govt Ad

Tata Nexon gets new affordable entry-level petrol variant at Rs 7.99 lakh

Automobile
By Sunita 0
tata nexon new variant

Tata Motors has added a new affordable variant of its popular SUV Nexon to counter the recently launched Mahindra SUV 3XO. The new popular compact SUV now has a new base-spec Smart (O) petrol variant that is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant costs Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the petrol model of Nexon, the diesel-powered one has also received two new entry-level Smart+ and Smart+ S variants. The Smart+ variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and the Smart+ S variant costs Rs. 10.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

In addition to the new variants, Tata has also reduced the price of the petrol-powered Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants by Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 41,000. With this substantial cost reduction, the Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants in petrol-guise now has a price tag of Rs. 8.89 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh(ex-showroom), respectively.

The new variants has the follwing features.

  • Six airbags
  • ESP
  • LED lights(headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps)
  • Drive modes
  • Twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, Front power windows
  • Reverser parking sensors

Powertrain options

The new variant of Tata Nexon comes in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol taht develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The SUV is offered with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox transmission options.

Also Read: Kia’s new compact SUV likely to be named Syros, expected to launch in 2025

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sunita 5566 news 10 comments

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.