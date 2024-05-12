Skoda Kushaq, Slavia get a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh for May 2024

Skoda is offering attractive discount on its cars for the month of May 2024. The discounts are available on the Kushaq midsize SUV and the Slavia sedan. We do not get any offer on the Skoda Superb or the Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The discount on the cars includes cash discount, a complementary 3-year/45,000km maintenance package and extended warranty (5 years or 1.25 lakh km).

The highest discount is available on Skoda Kushaq SUV and the buyers can get up to Rs 2.5 lakh in total discount. The price of the SUV is between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh. Users get multiple powertrain options for the Kushaq. This includes 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 115hp and gets manual and automatic options. On the other hand, the other engine is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual or dual-clutch auto that offers 150hp.

Skoda Slavia-which shares the same engine options as that of the Skoda Kushaq gets a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in May 2024. The sedan comes with a price tag of rs 11.63 lakh- Rs 19.12 lakh.

The premium offerings of the Skoda- Kodiaq and the Superb do not get any discounts for the month of May. The company has revealed Skoda Kushaq explorer edition concept in India. The Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition gets a matte green colour with orange highlights at some places of the body. The highlights are present on the front bumper, side-body cladding, grille as well as rear spoiler. There is a blacked-out finish on the wing mirrors, grille as well as badges. The SUV features 215/65 section all-terrain tyres that are based on the blacked-out 16-inch wheels. The top-spec Style trim in Kushaq gets a 205/55 R17 tyres.