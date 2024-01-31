More features of the Mahindra Thar 5 door revealed; Offers much more than the regular Thar

We are eagerly waiting for the launch of 5-door model of the Mahindra Thar in India. The SUV is expected to launch in mid of this year and it will be much more than the regular version of the Thar. The 5-door Thar will be having a similar ladder frame chassis as the Scorpio N and the engine options will also be similar. Recent reports have also suggested that the SUV might get “Thar Armada” moniker.

More details about the Mahindra Thar 5 door model have been revealed and that includes the interior as well as the exterior.

At the outside, the Mahindra Thar 5-door model, gets a new grille along with a refreshed bumper. The fog lamps are integrated in the bumper design itself. The top trims of the SUV will be offered with all LED lights. When it comes to wheels, the buyers will be getting an option to opt for 19-inch diamond cut alloys. The entry level variants will be getting simple alloy wheels. At the rear the SUV will be getting a rear wiper setup as well as remote fuel-filling cap opening option.

In the interior, the Mahindra Thar 5-door model will be offering a larger infotainment screen. The SUV will be getting two full digital screens that measure 10.25-inch. The instrument cluster of the SUV resembles that of the XUV700 while the infotainment screen is similar to the XUV300 facelift.

Some of the important features that are present on the Thar 5-door model include push button start, sunroof and rear AC vents, leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear center armrests etc. The 5-door model will be a 5-seater model and will offer model space for passengers. We do not know whether it will get an option for third row. In terms of safety, the 5-door model will get six airbags and rear disc brakes. It is yet unknown whether the SUV will get ADAS features or not.

The engine of the 5-door model will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel that is offered on the Scorpio N. The power outputs are expected to be similar to that of the Scorpio N. Sources have also clarified that the Thar 5-door model will be getting 4WD and 2WD options. Expected starting price of the Thar 5-door model will be around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).