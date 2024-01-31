Bajaj launches 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 in India; Finally gets Bluetooth connectivity

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 in India. Both the motorcycles get an update including new digital LCD and Bluetooth connectivity. The new feature update on the motorcycles is expected to update the Pulsar N150/160 against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V as well as Suzuki Gixxer. Both the motorcycles remain mechanically the same as earlier.

What’s about the new update

The Pulsar N150/160 get digital LCD as opposed to the older model that offered semi-digital instrument cluster. Similarly, the Bluetooth connectivity lets the rider access a bunch of functions on the go and that too without using his smartphone. The rider has to pair his smartphone with the cluster through a dedicated app. After that they can view the incoming call and message notifications on the display. The rider has to use a button on the left switch cube in order to tackle the functions visible in the display.

Apart from offering an access to the notifications, the digital display offers average fuel consumption, distance to empty, speed, rpm, gear position and much more. Bajaj has also offered new colours along with graphics for the 2024 Pulsar N150/N160. One major thing that the N160 missed is the USD front fork. It is quite surprising that despite of testing the feature on its test mules, the production version doesn’t get a USD fork.

We do get new colours as well as graphics on both the models. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 are priced at Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. However, we expect a price bump in the ex-showroom prices of the updated N150/N160. The booking of the 2024 Pulsar N150/160 is underway and the prices are expected to be revealed soon.

