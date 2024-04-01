Maruti all set to revolutionize the EV market, to launch Alto EV this October

With the surge in demand of Electric Vehicles (EV), the automobile giant Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch its much awaited electric car Alto EV soon. The company is aiming to introduce six electric vehicles by 2030, while reports suggest that the Alto EV might get launched in October 2024.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to disclose the specific details of the upcoming EV, but reports convey that the electric variant of the Alto might offer an impressive range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

In addition to the Alto EV, electric iteration of the Wagon R, Suzuki eWX, and the company’s new car Maruti Suzuki eVX are in the pipeline.

The highly anticipated EV will come with two battery packs of 60 kWh and 48 kWh. The eVX will offer a driving range of up to 500 km on a full charge. Additionally, the car will have a length of 4300 mm, a width of 1800 mm, and a height of 1600 mm, with a generous wheelbase of 2700 mm.

Reports suggest that this EV will be rival of Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curve EV. It is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

More detailed specifications and pricing of these models are awaited.

