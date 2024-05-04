“Shaitaan” starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan makes OTT entry, Check where to watch

In case you missed watching Shaitaan at theatres, the movie is now available on OTT. The movie starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika has released on Netflix today (May 4). The film had a decent collection at the box office with a total collection of Rs 149.49 crore net.

Sharing the news of OTT release, Netflix India said, “Ghar ke darwaze band rakhna, kahi Shaitaan na aa jaye (Keep the doors of the house closed, lest Shaitaan should come in) Shaitaan starts streaming midnight, on Netflix!”

The movie was released on 8th March, 2024. It deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Notably, the film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panaroma Studios International. It has been Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala.

Before the movie was released, Bollywood actor R Madhavan shared his first look in the new poster of his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’. In the poster, R Madhavan is seen giving a fierceful look, adding more excitement for the film.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Ajay Devgn also unveiled the first look poster of Shaitaan featuring all the three lead cast. Along with it, he also announced the release date of the movie. As per the poster, R Madhavan will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in the film.