Honda introduces new Sahara 300 as successor to XRE 300

Honda has unveiled the new Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle in the Brazilian market. The new Honda Sahara 300 is flex-fuel compatible and replaces the popular XRE 300.

The 2024 Honda Sahara 300 features new styling and bodywork on the same line as CB5000X and Honda XL750 Transalp. The motorcycle has got the Dakar rally bike-inspired lines with the LED headlamp up front, half-fairing and a tall stance. Its seat height measures 855 mm, which is a bit high but also makes way for a ground clearance of 220 mm on the motorcycle.

Honda Sahara 300 has been accompanied with 293 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a single overhead camshaft (SOHC), unlike the XRE 300 which had a DOHC setup. However, power figures have gone up on the Sahara 300.

The bike can run on ethanol and petrol fuel options. In the ethanol mode, the engine produces 25.2 bhp, as against 24.8 bhp in petrol. It is said to weigh around 149 kg.

2024 Honda Sahara 300 have equipment including telescopic forks at the front with 245 mm of travel. The bike has a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup. It gets wire spokes with dual-purpose tyres. Other features including a 5-inch digital instrument console, Type-C USB charging, dual-channel ABS and more are there in the bike.

The bike is now on sale in Brazil in three variants, including Standard, Rally and Adventure. The adventure motorcycle is priced at approximately Rs 4.50 lakh for Standard variant. While the Rally variant is available at Rs 4.60 lakh and the top-spec Sahara 300 Adventure variant is priced at Rs 4.76 lakh.