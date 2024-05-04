External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Odisha on a 2-day visit

Bhubaneswar: The External Affairs Minister EAM Jaishankar is in Odisha on a two day visit starting on Saturday, said reports. Marathon campaign of BJP central leaders has started in Odisha.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport, senior leaders of the state BJP gave him a warm welcome. Central leaders have continued to visit Odisha ahead of the General Elections 2024 in the state.

Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with the youth and media representatives in Bhubaneswar today. It is worth mentioning that, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Odisha visit will participate in various programs in Cuttack and Sambalpur tomorrow.

Similarly, BJP national president JP Nadda will come again on April 5. With the coming of Nadda state BJP is scheduled to unveil its electoral manifesto. In the evening there is a plan to give the winning mantra at the workers meeting in Cuttack.

PM Modi’s first election program is going to be held in Odisha on April 6. During this visit, Modi will hold public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

