Kia Sonet facelift spotted on Indian roads for the first time, might launch next year

Kia Sonet facelift has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time and we are quite sure that the launch of the car is somewhere in the near future. With the facelift model, we can expect some decent upgrade. Since its launch in 2020, the Sonet has not received any major upgrades.

Initially reported by Motorbeam, the facelifted Kia Seltos was spotted in a camouflaged avatar during testing in Hyderabad. The spy pictures of the Sonet facelift was earlier spotted in South Korea.

The test mule of the Kia Seltos gets revised Kia grille, updated headlamp design, refreshed alloy wheel design and some other changes. The SUV gets marginally large foglamp housing that might be connected to a DRL or a turn indicator. The silhouette of the car seems more or less unchanged. A change in alloy wheel design can be easily spotted too.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV we expect the company to offer some important features including updated dashboard and infotainment screen. Kia Sonet currently offers ventilated seats, a sunroof, wireless charger, ambient light, Bose audio system and many other features.

When it comes to engine the Kia Sonet does not seem to get a new engine and is expected to carry forward same engines. Currently the car is offered in three engine options-1.5 litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5 litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

In terms of price, we can expect a slight bump as the facelift model launches in India.