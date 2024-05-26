Hyundai Creta EV likely to launch globally this year, Know details about it

Hyundai Creta has been a popular SUV in India and its sales figure have proved it. The new generation of Hyundai Creta has continued the popularity of the SUV and even the sales figure is good. The company is now looking forward to launch the Hyundai Creta EV and the vehicle has been spotted multiple times during testing in India. The Creta EV will share the design elements with refreshed Creta. It will rival against the likes of Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVx, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and many more.

When it comes to the design the EV offers a closed-off front grille along with redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels, charging port, LED headlamps and tail-lamps just like the ICE Creta. It is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will be offered in single and dual electric motor configurations. The claimed range on the EV can go up to 500km on a full charge.

In the inside of the cabin, we are expected to get twin-screen setup that features an instrument cluster and touch screen display. But the steering wheel offers a distinctive design and offers a new logo that is found in Hyundai’s EVs sold globally. The drive mode selector is positioned on steering column for the sake of convenience. Features on the car include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, a layered dashboard, a panoramic sunroof and much more. There will be fast charging support on the electric Creta. However, it is yet to be confirmed that Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities will be included or not. The electric motor is expected to be borrowed from base-spec Kona Electric.

Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with Exide to manufacture batteries locally. Hyundai will be using these batteries for its upcoming range of zero-emission vehicles.