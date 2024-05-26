MG Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition arrives in dealerships, Price starts at Rs 9.4 lakh

MG Motor recently introduced the Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition in India. Now, the automobile maker has started delivering the latest 100-Year Limited Edition of the Comet EV to dealerships across the country. The price of the Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition starts at Rs 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special edition of the Comet EV sports a new Evergreen exterior paint scheme that has been inspired from the Brtish Racing Green. It also features a 100 year edition theme upholstery.

Apart from the Comet EV, the manufacturer has also launched the 100-Year Limited Edition of the Hector, Astor, and ZS EV. Now, post the launch, the special edition of the Comet EV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

MG Comet EV 100-Year Limited Edition Price, features

The Limited Edition of the Comet EV is priced at Rs 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Motor has added a new Evergreen exterior colour scheme for the special edition Comet EV, which makes it stand out among the other variants. It also features blacked-out roof, diffused chrome finish, and a darkened Comet EV badge on the tailgate.

The new Evergreen theme has also been implemented in the exterior. The Evergreen theme has been carried over and incorporated with the infotainment system UI. Moreover, the front seat headrests sports the ‘100-Year’ mascots.

Powering the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack which helps the motor to develop 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the charging solutions, the Comet now gets two charging methods – a 7.4kW AC fast charger and a 3.3kW AC charger. The former can juice up the EV from 10 to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours.