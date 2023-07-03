Kia Seltos Pluton Blue colour teased for India ahead of tomorrow debut

Kia has teased the official new colour of the 2023 Seltos, called Pluton Blue in the Australian market. The company will officially unveil the facelifted Kia Seltos car tomorrow in India, on 4th July 2023.

2023 Kia Seltos Pluton Blue Colour Teased

The new Seltos will come with an array of new exterior and interior feature updates along with updated safety equipment. Kia is also said to provide features for driver and passenger conveniences.

Kia Seltos will continue to be offered in Tech-Line and GT-Line. It will come in with new colours, one of them called Pluton Blue has now been officially teased.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will feature a new front fascia and LED DRLs with a connected LED strip that will provide a sporty appeal to the car. It will also sport a revised front grille, and at the rear, new bumpers and tail lamps. It will also have a panoramic sunroof.

The updated car will also get new alloy wheels. It may also be recalled that the current version of Kia Seltos was only seen with a single-panel sunroof while the Hyundai Creta gets a panoramic sunroof.

Inside the cabin, Kia Seltos facelift will feature dual screens with digital driver display unit, an infotainment system updated with a large 10.25 inch screen and steering wheel with mounted controls. For safety upgrades, the new Seltos will be coming with blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, etc. It will also receive a total of 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, hill assist, brake assist, ABS and EBD.

2023 Kia Seltos Engine

The new Kia Seltos will be offered with a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit making 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque. It will be mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT.

Apart from this engine, the Seltos will also be available with its current engine lineup that includes the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol motor offering 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel unit capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and upcoming Honda Elevate in its segment. It will likely be priced higher than that of its current model that retails between 10.89 – 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).