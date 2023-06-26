Kia Carens recalled in India, manufacturer to fix issue via software update

Kia has recalled one of its popular car- Kia Carens MPV in India. The South Korean manufacturer has recalled over 30,297 units of Carens in order to fix an important issue. According to the company, the Carens is called back due to a potential issue in the digital instrument cluster.

Instrument Cluster of the Kia Carens is not booting up properly and goes blank. The issue that the users are facing on the car will be fixed via a software update in the nearest service center, free of cost. The specific car owners are expected to take their car to their nearest service center after getting a call from the company. As the company is recalling those units which were sold between September 2022 and March 2023.

The company will be reaching out the car (Carens) owners in order to schedule a service that will fix the instrument cluster booting issue via a software issue. The customers can also check whether or not their vehicle is recalled by logging into the official website of Kia.

Kia Carens Engine

The 2023 Kia Carens is compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms and gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-turbo petrol engine replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The new 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine now offers 160 PS power and 253 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 6-Speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

When it comes to the 1.5L NA Petrol engine, it is offered in 6-speed MT only. It produces 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L Diesel engine offers 115PS power and 250Nm torque. It gets 6-speed iMT or 6AT.

Price

The prices of the Kia Carens start from Rs 10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.90 lakh in India.

(NB: Prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices.)