Kia might launch multiple electric vehicles in India, trademarks 8 EVs

Kia has trademarked 8 EVs in India and they are expected to launch in India eventually in the coming years. The names of the EVs will start from EV1 and goes up to EV2. While two models out of these models exist globally, one model (i.e. EV6 crossover) is already on sale in India. As of now we are quite sure that the EV9 model which is the manufacturer’s flagship model will launch in India at some point in 2024.

What is Kia’s future in the EV sector in India?

As the EV6 is already present in India, the Kia EVs that will be launched in India include EV1 to EV9. The EV1 is the base electric car offered by the company and it might be very affordable (comparing the prices of EV6). The company is already working on the EV5 which will be sold soon in China. It will be launched in global markets after that.

We are quite hopeful that Kia will be revealing something on October 12 as it marks Kia’s EV Day. Recently, the company was spotted testing a Seltos-sized SUV that will be an EV in the markets abroad. It is expected that the model will be EV4. Well, we have to wait till Kia’s EV Day in order to get a confirmation about that.

In the teaser that was released by Kia, we could spot the silhouette of an EV6-like coupe crossover that offers distinct LED lights and some similarities.

In the upcoming event, we are expecting that Kia will not only showcase its upcoming EVs for the global market but also throw light on the timeline of the launch.