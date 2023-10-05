Nissan unveils Magnite AMT, Kuro Edition in India; Prices to be announced soon

Nissan has unveiled the AMT version and Kuro Edition for Nissan Magnite. The Magnite AMT version offers a new gearbox option for the SUV. On the other hand, the Kuro Edition is basically the black edition of Nissan Magnite. According to sources close to Autocar India, the price of the Magnite AMT will be announced on October 7 while the Kuro edition will be announced on October 12.

What’s new in the Magnite

The AMT (automated manual transmission) is paired with the standard 1.0-litre petrol engine but the transmission is new. The Magnite is currently offered in a single automatic gearbox – the continuously variable transmission (CVT). The AMT gearbox option is available across the entire range and includes- XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

The 1.0 L turbo petrol engine produces 100hp of peak power and 160Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, if you want to get a 1.0 NA engine, you get 72hp power and 96Nm torque.

The Kuro Edition that is the black edition of the Magnite, gets a total black treatment on the interior as well as the exterior. The grille, skid plate, roof plate, door handles, alloy wheels and accents on the headlights. Only the Nissan and Magnite badges on the SUV do not get black finish. On the other hand, the brake calipers on the car are red in colour.

The SUV gets roof liner, sun visors, door trims, door handles, AC vents in black. The Kuro edition is based on the XV trim and gets a wireless charger, 360-degee camera, AC vents at the rear, 8.0-inch touchscreen, six speakers and much more.

Booking

The booking of the Magnite Kuro edition has been already opened for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Currently, the SUV costs been Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom, India).