Diwali bonaza: Jawa Yezdi offer free extended warranty up to four years on motorcycle lineup

Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are getting free extended warranty in India as special offers for this Diwali. The customers can now get 50,000km or four years of extended warranty over and above the standard warranty for free of cost. The offer is available for a limited time period till Diwali

According to the company, select motorcycles will be available with a free extended warranty of four years or 50,000kms, whichever comes earlier. Customers can buy the motorcycles of the brands at any Jawa Yezdi showrooms across the country till Diwali.

The offer is available for any of the bikes in the company’s line-up. The Jawa motorcycle range include Jawa, Jawa 42, Jawa Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber. Meanwhile, the Yezdi line-up includes the Scrambler, Adventure and Roadster.

Moreover, both companies are also offering some EMI offers starting Rs 1,888 on the purchase of their motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Both Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of their entire motorcycle line-up in India and updated the engines offered in their motorcycle line-up to make them BS6 Phase 2 norms compliant.

The Jawa 42 and the Yezdi roadster recently got new premium variants with prices starting at Rs 1,89,142 and Rs 2,06,142 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

