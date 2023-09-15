Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India launches New Range Rover Velar: A Fusion of Luxury and Technology

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced the latest version of the iconic Range Rover Velar, setting new standards in the luxury SUV segment. With a starting price of Rs 94.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the New Range Rover Velar seamlessly combines sophisticated elegance with state-of-the-art technology, offering a remarkable driving experience for discerning consumers.

The New Range Rover Velar introduces a bold and minimalist design philosophy, underscoring its commitment to elegance and innovation. The exterior features a fresh grille design, complemented by the iconic floating roof, unbroken waistline, and flush deployable door handles.

The addition of Pixel LED Headlights with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights enhances the vehicle’s modern and unified appearance. At the rear, powerful LED taillights with a 3D appearance and super-red illumination add to its distinctive look. A wide range of exterior and interior color options allows customers to personalize their Velar according to their unique style.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, saying, “The New Range Rover Velar is a forward-thinking sanctuary with curated and refined elements that make it both intriguing and desirable. It has been carefully crafted for the transforming tastes of our discerning clients and is all set to elevate the bar for luxury travel in India.”

Inside the New Range Rover Velar, a spacious and luxurious cabin awaits, designed with the latest technology in mind. The centerpiece is a 28.95 cm (11.4) floating curved glass touchscreen, seamlessly integrating controls for various vehicle functions. This user-friendly interface provides quick access to features like climate control, seating adjustments, and navigation.

The Pivi Pro next-gen infotainment system supports wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring drivers stay connected on the go. Moreover, the vehicle’s software can be updated wirelessly, covering a remarkable 80 percent of electronic control units (ECUs), reducing the need for frequent dealership visits.

The New Range Rover Velar prioritizes passenger comfort and wellbeing. Active Road Noise Cancellation technology reduces interior noise levels for a serene driving experience. The optional Comfort Pack includes the Cabin Air Purification Plus system, utilizing CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration, maintaining a pristine cabin environment.

Nanoe X technology combats pathogens and reduces odors, bacteria, and allergens. Range Rover Velar also offers Configurable Cabin Lighting with a choice of 30 interior colors, allowing passengers to set the perfect ambiance. The four-zone climate control ensures optimal interior temperatures for every passenger.

Under the hood, the New Range Rover Velar offers two powertrain options. Customers can choose between the 2.0-liter petrol engine delivering 184 kW of power and 365 Nm of torque or the 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine producing 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque, providing a balance of power and efficiency. For enhanced off-road capabilities, Velar is equipped with Terrain Response 2®, allowing drivers to adapt vehicle settings to different driving environments.

Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics ensure a comfortable ride, regardless of road conditions. A suite of camera technologies, including the 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, provides drivers with a comprehensive view of their surroundings, enhancing off-road safety and convenience.

The Range Rover product lineup in India includes the New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, New Range Rover Velar, and Range Rover Evoque, offering a wide range of options to suit the preferences of luxury car enthusiasts across the country. Prices start at Rs 73.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Range Rover Evoque, reaching up to Rs 238.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the flagship New Range Rover.