Volkswagen to launch Virtus GT Matte Edition soon in India

Volkswagen is expected to launch Virtus GT Matte Edition soon in India. The sedan will get a cool Carbon Steel Grey Matte shade. The Matte edition will be a limited edition and the prices of the car will be announced in October 2023. The bookings of the Virtus GT Matte Edition have already started across Volkswagen dealerships. The delivery of the special edition sedan is expected to start from 6 weeks.

The Volkswagen Virtus GT Matte Edition is powered by 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic. The engine generates 150hp of peak power and 250Nm of maximum torque. The fuel efficiency ranges from 18.8kpl to 19.6kpl.

If you are looking for something new in the Volkswagen Virtus GT Matte Edition, you get aluminium pedals, cherry red leatherette upholstery along with re ambient lighting. The highlight is sedan is however the dark matte grey paint shade. The Virtus has a Global NCAP safety rating of 5-star. Some of the safety features include 6 sirbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and much more.

The design of the Virtus GT Matte Edition remains the same the regular Volkswagen Virtus. The Volkswagen Virtus currently costs between Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 18.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).