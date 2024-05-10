Shocking! College girl sets self, boyfriend on fire on moving bike in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a shocking and tragic incident a girl allegedly set herself and her boyfriend on fire in Tamil Nadu on Friday when the two were moving on a bike. The incident took place in Mayiladuthurai.

As per reports, the 20-year-old girl allegedly set herself and a young man on fire as she suspected that the boy was in a relationship with another girl.

The girl is reportedly from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district. She is a second-year student pursuing a BA in Economics at the Government Women’s Arts College in Mayiladuthurai.

The boy is a 24-year-old from Mayiladuthurai. He was pursuing his third year of BCom at Poompuhar College.

Reported, the two rode from Mayiladuthurai to Poompuhar Beach in his motorcycle and the two returned to Mayiladuthurai in the evening. At around 5.45 pm, when the couple were passing near Vijithrayar Street allegedly the girl took out the petrol bottle and poured it on both of them. She also immediately lit themselves.

The people who were present there were shocked to witness the two felling down ablaze. They rushed near them and doused the fire and sent them to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, both the boy and the girl are in critical condition now. A case has been lodged against the girl under section 307 of IPC for attempt to murder. Police have collected their statements while they have been referred to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.