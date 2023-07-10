Hyundai launches new Exter SUV in India; Price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh

Hyundai Exter has finally been launched as the company’s latest entry-level SUV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom (Delhi). The bookings for the SUV was already underway. According to the Korean carmaker, the car has already recorded over 11,000 bookings.

As per the bookings records, around 38% of them being the AMT version and 20% for the factory-fitted CNG variant.

Hyundai Exter Price, variants

comes in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect variants. The Hyundai Exter EX MT model is priced at Rs 5,99,900 and S MT costs Rs 7,26,900. The AMT variant has a price tag of Rs 7,96,980 and the CNG variant has a price of Rs 8,23,990. The SUV’s SX and SX(O) model has a price of Rs 7,99,900 and Rs 8,63,900, respectively. The top-end Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect costs Rs 9,31,990.

Hyundai Exter features

The new Hyundai Exter is equipped with LED Daytime Running Lights(DRLs) and tail lamps. It features front and rear faux skid plates, thick body cladding all around, and roof rails. The SUV runs on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels housed under flared arches.

The interior of the SUV sports an all-black theme with a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice-activated commands in multiple languages and OTA updates. It gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery.

The other features of the Exter SUV include wireless charging, a dashcam and keyless entry and for safety it has ESC, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, seatbelt reminder for all seats, ISOFIX and rear parking sensors & cameras.

Hyundai Exter powertrain

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor offering 83 BHP and 114 Nm. The CNG version of the same engine produces 69 BHP and 95.2 Nm. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The manual transmission comes as a standard for CNG variant. The AMT versions also come equipped with paddle shifters.

Hyundai Exter fuel efficiency:

The Hyundai Exter Petrol MT has a fuel efficiency of 19.4 km/l and Petrol AMT has a efficiency of 19.2 km/l. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter CNG delivers a efficiency of 27.10 km/l.