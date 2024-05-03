iPhone 14 getting up to Rs 20,000 flat discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Apple iPhone 14 has received a discount on e-commerce platform Amazon, which is currently hosting its Great Summer Sale. The price of the iPhone has cut down to below Rs 60,000 on the e-commerce platform. Check the discount deal offered by Amazon below.

Apple iPhone 14 discount deal

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 58,999 adfter getting 29 percent discount.

The iPhone 14 was first launched in India back in India in 2022 at a cost of Rs 79,900. With 29 percent discount, the premium phone is now being offered at just Rs 58,999.

In addition to this, there are some cashback and bank offers that you can take advantage of as well. And if you are upgrading form an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you can even exchange those phones to bring the price down even more.

The device is flagship phone remains one of the best-selling iPhone even after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The price of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 15, starts from Rs 79,900.

iPhone 14 specs

The iPhone 14 series includes four models such as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is equipped with an enhanced processor and the much-talked-about dynamic island notch design. The same dynamic island notch is available now on all the iPhone 15 models.

It features a Photonic Engine, in its rear camera. The device carries a 12MP selfie shooter at front. The iPhone 14 also got the auto-focus feature in its front camera for the first time.

