Hyundai Creta N Line unveiled ahead of March 11 launch in India; Bookings open

Hyundai has unveiled the Hyundai Creta N Line in India. The SUV will be launched on March 11 and the bookings of the SUV have already started. Interested buyers can book the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Creta N Line is the third model in the N Line series in India.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will get a new powertrain which is not available in the regular variants.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out 160hp of peak power and 253Nm of maximum torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 7- speed DCT gearbox will be offered as well. We get some changes in the suspension setup (retuning in suspension) as well as revised steering. It is needless to mention that the N-Line variant of Creta gets a sportier exhaust with twin tips and is similar to other N Line models.

When it comes to the exterior of the Creta N Line we will gets a redesigned front end. It gets a redesigned exterior design along with a sportier bumper and a prominent diffuser. The air inlets are wider while the grille is new and sportier. The arrangements of the headlamps as well as the LED DRLs remain unchanged.

In terms of profile, the Creta N Line gets pronounced side skirts with red accents, larger 18-inch wheels and N Line badging. The N-Line version of Creta is offered in two new colour options- thunder blue and matte grey.

Interior of the SUV is expected to offer an all-black finish against the dual-tome grey-black finish on the regular Creta. Other updates on the SUV include N Line-styled steering wheel along with gear lever, red accents and metal petals.

As the Hyundai Creta N Line gets launched in India it will be more expensive by Rs 50,000 as compared to the regular model.