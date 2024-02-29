2024 MG3 hatchback unveiled at the Geneva motor show, Offers a new gearbox

MG Motor has unveiled the new MG3 hatchback at the Geneva Motor show that is currently underway. The hatchback is primarily a rival of Hyundai i20 and will be initially launching in Europe followed by other markets. The hatchback is hybrid and can either be opted for a series or parallel hybrid mode. The total output of the 2024 MG3 will be 192hp.

The 2024 MG3 hatchback is the second generation of the car and will be available petrol-hybrid powertrain. MG3 will be rivalling the likes of Renault Clio, Hyundai i20, Toyota Yaris and Honda Jazz. The new gen MG3 was designed by Shanghai design studio of the firm. The hatchback is bit longer as well as wider than its ICE counterpart.

Speaking of the powertrain of the MG3- we get a Hybrid Plus powertrain and that combines the output of the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with the electric motor. The engine gets a 102hp power while the electric motor offers 108hp. The combined power is 195hp and this makes it more powerful than its rivals. The MG3 can make it from 0-100kmph in a matter of 8 seconds.

The gearbox of the car is 3-speed automatic gearbox and the manual option will be offered later. The older generation of the car offers 5-speed automated manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox. The battery of the car is a 1.83kWh unit and can be driven in Series mode or a parallel hybrid mode. Both the engine and battery work in the hybrid mode while in the Series mode the engine functions as a generator.

On the interior of the 2024 MG3 hatchback, we get dual floating screens. One is a 7-inch driver display while the other is a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. There is new generation of graphics on offer and it is more responsive. The safety as well as comfort features are at par with those of the rivals.