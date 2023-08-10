Citroen eC3 EV price increased in India: Check new price range here

The French car manufacturer Citroen has hiked the prices of the eC3 electric car in India. According to reports, the cost of the Citroen eC3 electric car has been increased by up to Rs 25,000. The price hike is applicable on every model, except for the base trim.

Citroen eC3 EV price hike

The Citroen eC3 EV is offered in Live and Feel variants. The EV has a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh for the base ‘Live’ trim. The recent price hike does not affect the base trim, so it’s cost remains unchanged. However, the cost of the top model goes up to Rs 12.68 lakh from Rs 12.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Feel variant, which used to come at a price tag of Rs 12.13 lakh, now comes with an updated price tag of Rs 12.38 lakh. The price of the top variant ‘Feel Vibe Pack’ and ‘Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack’ have also been increased. The two models, which used to sell at Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 12.43 lakh price range, now have a price tag of Rs 12.53 lakh and Rs 12.68 lakh, respectively. To note, all the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

Interested customers can purchase the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom, or- the same can be done through Citroen’s official website online.

Citroen EC3 Battery Pack and Range

The Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 320km (ARAI certified). The unit produces a max output of 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. The Citroen has claimed that the EV can run at a top speed of 107km/h and provides a decent range of 320 km on a full top-up.

According to the company, the eC3 can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 6.8 seconds. The top speed of the car is 107kmph.

The EV can be fully through DC fast charger in an hour. While, with a home charger, it takes 10.5 hours to reach from 10 percent to 100 percent battery mark.