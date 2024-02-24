BYD Seal specifications leaked ahead of launch in India, To be priced around Rs 50 lakh

BYD is all set to launch its third product in India- BYD Seal. The electric car will be launched on March 5 and it will be available in India as an import unit. According to sources close to Autocar India, the unofficial bookings of the car have already started across dealerships in India. The EV was initially showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Seal EV that will be launching in India will be powered by an 82.5kWh battery pack that will have a rear-wheel drive configuration. The permanent magnet synchronous motor is mounted on the rear axle. It provides an maximum output of 230hp and 360Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds. The weight of the BYD Seal will be 2055kg.

In terms of charging, the BYD Seal’s battery gets a patented blade technology. It gets charging speed support of up to 150kW. The battery charges from 10-80 percent in a matter of 37 minutes. The range of the Seal EV will be 570km for the rear wheel drive variant.

When it comes to the interior, the Seal EV gets a 15.6-inch infotainment display at the centre along with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The Seal EV is also expected to get a floating centre console, sweptback headlamps, wraparound LED taillights, DRLs on the lower end of the bumper, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and dual-tone aero wheels. It also gets Piano-Black inserts on the inside, a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting along with a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite for safety.

Price

The BYD Seal is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as it launches in March.