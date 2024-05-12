Kalbaisakhi in Odisha, heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning lash Twin city at midnight

Bhubaneswar: Due to Kalbaisakhi in Odisha, heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning lashed twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday late night.

The twin city experienced heavy rain while strong wind resulted in power cut in almost all parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Due to this, water have been flooded in multiple aresas.

According to reports given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar recorded 76.8 mm of rain. Reportedly, this is the first heavy rainfall of 2024 in the capital city.

Similarly, Paradeep recorded 51.4 mm of rain, 37.8 mm in Puri, 35 mm in Balasore and 32 mm in Chandbali.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind likely over districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days.

For today, the weather department has issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph to districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Furthermore, the weather department has advised people to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike.