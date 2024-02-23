Will Maruti Suzuki Zen return to the Indian market in a mini-SUV avatar

Do you remember the Maruti Suzuki Zen hatchback? This car from Maruti used to be one of the popular models among the buyers. However, the Zen Estillo was not quite similar to its predecessor in terms of sales figure. It is rumored that Zen will return back in the Indian market and that too in a mini-SUV avatar.

As the compact SUV segment is gaining popularity among desi car buyers, the revival of the Zen in a mini-SUV form will not be something that will be odd for the car buyers. Maruti has already received success with Brezza as well as Fronx in the sub-4m category SUV. The company might be looking to push its success in the smaller segment with the Zen mini-SUV. If launched at some point in the future, the SUV will be competing with the KUV100 from Mahindra.

We expect the mini SUV to borrow some design cues from the Maruti Brezza. The Zen mini-SUV should offer bigger alloy wheels along with ample boot space.

The safety features that are expected to be offered on the SUV should include LED headlamps with DRLs, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, auto wipers, etc. Connectivity features should include Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay connectivity, Infotainment touchscreen and much more.

In terms of engine it is rumored that the SUV to get a K-Series 1.2-liter petrol engine from the Swift, which produces 89bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Well, the development on the Maruti Zen has not been made official by the company. Car enthusiasts are expected to take the news with a pinch of salt.